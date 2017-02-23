Kanter Returns to Practice, Could Play vs. Lakers Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Enes Kanter went through a contact practice on Thursday at the Thunder's practice facility and may be able to play for OKC when they host the Los Angeles Lakers Friday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.

Kanter has been out since January 26 after breaking his forearm by slamming it on a folding chair on the Thunder bench in a game against Dallas.

The Thunder are not revealing too much at this point, saying they will see how Kanter does after shoot-around Friday, but judging by the talk from both head coach Billy Donovan and Kanter himself, it appears he will try to play against the Lakers.