Moore mom subject of racial slurs

MOORE, Okla – A Moore mom captured a disturbing scene on her cell phone while picking up her kids at Briarwood Elementary Wednesday afternoon.

A man who claims she almost hit him in the parking lot called her a nasty name, and it escalated from there into racial slurs.

Krystan Turner recorded the whole encounter on her cell phone, and the video has gone viral on Facebook.

Moore school district officials said they are investigating the incident and dad could face a range of consequences, including being banned from school property.

(WARNING: CONTENT CONTAINS RACIAL SLURS AND PROFANITY.)