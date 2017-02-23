Officers critically wound Oklahoma man after man kills his wife

FAIRFAX, Okla. – A man who reportedly killed his wife was critically wounded by officers in northeastern Oklahoma Thursday morning.

Around 8:11 a.m., the Osage County Sheriff’s Office received a call saying that a woman was on the ground outside of the bank in Fairfax, Okla. and that there was a lot of blood.

While officers were responding to that call, someone else called 911 reporting that a man who shot his wife was now at Fairfax City Hall with a gun.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect reportedly began firing at the officers.

Officials say that is when the deputies exchanged fire, wounding the suspect.

The suspect’s wife was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.