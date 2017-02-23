× Oklahoma girl goes viral with “Lemonade for Love”

SULPHUR, Okla. — When we first met 6-year-old A’Layah Robinson, we knew right away she was something special.

Misty Robinson adopted A’Layah from foster care along with her two younger siblings.

“They are just amazing kids. I feel unworthy sometimes of them,” Robinson said.

It was A’Layah’s passion for other foster kids and her ministry, “Lemonade For Love” that caught our attention.

Last month, her kindergarten teacher nominated A’Layah for Pay It 4Ward.

No one could have ever imagined the cascade of compassion her story would create around the world.

“I can’t even wrap my brain around it,” Robinson said.

“Lemonade for Love” has gone viral with more than a million views on YouTube.

Join us tonight at 10 on Oklahoma’s NewsChannel 4 as we pay A’Layah and her family another visit.

From Ellen to Usher, you will be amazed at the thousands of lives this little girl has touched.