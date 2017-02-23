Oklahoma man facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted several underage girls

KINGFISHER, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted several underage girls.

On Jan. 22, a father contacted police, saying he was concerned Thomas James Brueggen, 18, was in contact with his underage daughters, court documents state.

When police questioned Brueggen, he initially denied touching any of the girls; however, reports say he later admitted to touching several underage girls, having oral sex and sex with underage girls and exchanging inappropriate photos with the girls.

According to documents obtained by the Enid News and Eagle, after Brueggen admitted to having sex with an underage girl, he claimed the girl was the aggressor.

Brueggen also admitted to taking pictures of his genitals to send to some of the girls and them sending him photos of their breasts or genitals, according to the affidavit.

He reportedly told police he thought the girls looked older than they were.

“That’s what I hate. It’s like everyone has been saying. If you look at girls they don’t look like they are 11, 12, 13 years old,” Brueggen said according to the affidavit. “They look like they are 17.”

However, he later told police that “for the most part,” he knew how old the girls were.

One of the girls reportedly told police that she “gave in” to Brueggen because she felt pressure.

“She stated that the only reason she did it is because she didn’t want him to hurt her if she said no,” according to the affidavit. “She said that she heard that he has hit other girls because they wouldn’t have sex with him. She stated she didn’t want to get hurt herself.”

Brueggen was arrested and charged with nine felonies, including lewd molestation of a child under 12, lewd molestation of a child under 16, second-degree rape, forcible oral sodomy and exhibition of obscene material to a minor.

The charges filed against Brueggen list eight underage victims.

He has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.