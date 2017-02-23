× Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announces toll hikes

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority announced this week that tolls on the state’s turnpikes will increase 12 percent starting March 1.

The hike marks the first increase since 2009, when rates were increased by 16 percent.

Officials say after the 12 percent increase on March 1, there will be an additional 2.5 percent increase in 2018, and another 2.5 percent increase in 2019.

OTA spokesperson Jack Damrill told the Tulsa World that the 12 percent toll increase is expected to generate $26 million a year.

The increase is expected to help pay for the state’s ambitious four-year roads plan that calls for about $900 million in bonds to pay for the new toll roads.