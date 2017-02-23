Oklahoma wildlife refuge seeking information after headless longhorn discovered

INDIAHOMA, Okla. – Officials at a wildlife refuge in Oklahoma are asking for the public’s help finding the person responsible for the death of a longhorn.

The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge says a headless body of a Texas longhorn was discovered on the refuge near Rush Lake.

It was believed that the head was taken between Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4.

“Visiting your Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to enjoy wildlife and see Longhorns is a strong tradition and appreciated by many. Recent activity occurred that is illegal and contrary to the values of the Refuge. We are seeking the public’s assistance for any information or tips that could assist in locating the individual or individuals involved with the activities that culminated in the removal of a longhorn cow head. Any information leading to a conviction will be eligible for a monetary reward,” said Deputy Refuge Manager David Farmer. “We appreciate the public support and welcome any information. We do not want this to occur again.”

Anyone with information is asked to call (580) 429-2119 or 1-844- 697-8477.