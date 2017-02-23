× Police searching for missing 85-year-old Edmond man

EDMOND, Okla. – Police are searching for a missing 85-year-old Edmond man.

Glenn Kirkpatrick was last seen Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. near 6th and Littler in Edmond.

He was wearing khaki pants and a plaid shirt.

He is about 6 feet tall and approximately 150 lbs.

Police say Kirkpatrick possibly has dementia and has been very confused lately, adding that he has been having conversations with people who are there.

If you know of Kirkpatrick’s whereabouts, please call police.