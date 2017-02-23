× Report: Thunder Trade With Bulls, Get Gibson, McDermott & Draft Pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder has traded Cameron Payne, Anthony Morrow and Joffrey Lauvergne to the Chicago Bulls in exchange for Taj Gibson, Doug McDermott and a 2018 second round pick, according to Shams Charania of The Vertical.

Gibson is in his eighth year in the NBA out of the University of Southern California.

He’s averaging over 11 points and seven rebound per game.

McDermott is averaging over 10 points and 37 percent from three per game in his third year in the league.

Oklahoma, thank you for all you've done my family and I. I can't express what this last 2.5 years have been like. It's been a blessing 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Anthony Morrow (@MrAnthonyMorrow) February 23, 2017

