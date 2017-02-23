School parking lot argument turns racial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A Moore mom said she was the victim of racial slurs while picking up her kids from school.

Krystan Turner was picking up her third and first grader from Briarwood Elementary Wednesday afternoon when it happened.

A dad trying to cross the crosswalk with his 6-year-old son became angry when he said she did not stop her car for him.

"And, I see him standing right there. I look at him. He didn't move, so I proceeded to drive. As I proceeded to drive, he called me a stupid 'b,'" Turner said.

Turner said that's when she pulled out her cell phone and started recording the encounter.

"It's illegal to cuss around women and children under 18, just so you know," she said. "No it ain't," the dad said. "It is. Look it up. Yes, it is," Turner said. The attack then turned racial. "Get the **** out of here, you stupid porch ******."

All of this happened with Turner's 9-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son in the back seat.

"They were scared, and they were asking why is he being mean to me and why is he yelling at me and cussing at me. And, I just told them it's going to be okay. I said he's just a mean person. And, I said some people are just mean like that. And, you know, they're not really clear on what racism is," Turner said.

"Video tape it. I don't give a ****. Put it on YouTube!" the man in the video said.

"He said, you know, post it, I don't care! And, I said, okay, I'll do that. And, that's exactly what I did," Turner said.

Turner's Facebook post drew thousands of views and angry comments.

"A lot of beat him up, kill him, punch him, things like that," Turner said.

We spoke to the man involved in the incident.

He only wants us to use his first name.

Jim said he is not racist.

"I'd like to apologize for a lot of the things that I said, and I didn't mean to make that type of example out of myself. And, certainly is not what I think a good father should be," he said.

Jim claims Turner followed him after the incident.

"I was followed all over town, through my neighborhood. I ended up having to contact authorities myself to get them to stop," Jim said.

Jim is now reaping serious consequences from his actions.

He lost his job, and he may be banned from the school.

"His statements are reprehensible. We're not going to tolerate any racial slurs or remarks or behavior like that on our campuses, none of them," said Dustin Horstkoetter, Director of Safety and Security for Moore Public Schools.

(WARNING: CONTENT CONTAINS RACIAL SLURS AND PROFANITY.)

