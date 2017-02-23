Shooting victim’s boyfriend blames dog for firing the gun

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman is recovering after she was shot while she was sleeping.

However, the woman’s boyfriend has pinpointed an unusual suspect in the crime.

“Bogus,” Dianna Fay told WFOX. “A dog can’t fire a gun. That’s crazy.”

Authorities say the victim’s boyfriend, 25-year-old Brian Murphy, says he brought his dog back into the bedroom after a late night walk when he saw a flash and heard a bang.

He told deputies that he believes the dog jumped on the nightstand and hit a gun, causing it to go off.

The woman who was shot in the leg suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.