Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man with dementia

WAUKOMIS, Okla. – Officials in Garfield County are looking for a missing 75-year-old man Thursday evening.

They say Clarence Simmons was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and McDonald’s hat.

He does have a medical or physical disability.

Officials say he has a dementia and has not taken his meds.

They believe he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.

He was last seen riding a red Huffy bicycle carrying a T.V. and lots of bags.

If you know his whereabouts or see him, call police.