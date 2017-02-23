Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man with dementia
WAUKOMIS, Okla. – Officials in Garfield County are looking for a missing 75-year-old man Thursday evening.
They say Clarence Simmons was last seen wearing a gray shirt with blue jeans and McDonald’s hat.
He does have a medical or physical disability.
Officials say he has a dementia and has not taken his meds.
They believe he is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death.
He was last seen riding a red Huffy bicycle carrying a T.V. and lots of bags.
If you know his whereabouts or see him, call police.