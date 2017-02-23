The “Winter that wasn’t” continues…

Winds ramp up today and assist temps surging to the middle 80s in central Oklahoma with upper 80s southwest.

With the high temps and gusty southwest winds, fire danger will be very high through the day.

Much of the state is under a Red Flag Warning until this evening.

A strong cold front will move through late this evening, and by Saturday morning we will see temps dip below freezing across much of the state, finally bringing a taste of winter.

Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night into early Monday morning.