OKLAHOMA CITY – A northbound lane of Lake Hefner Parkway has been closed due to a crash.

The crash was reported around 5:45 p.m. Thursday near Britton.

Two vehicles were involved – one overturned, and a tow truck is working to get it upright.

A person reportedly ran from the scene and is currently being chased.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible, as traffic is backed up to I-40.

.#breaking traffic is a mess on North bound Lake Hefner Parkway because of an overturned car at Britton. @Chopper4Jon is on the scene @kfor pic.twitter.com/TpX4F7PqJM — Patrick Spencer (@made4tv) February 23, 2017

@kfor #TrafficAlert Lake Hefner Pkwy just N of Britton NB lanes blocked with rollover. Backups ATW to I-40. pic.twitter.com/CYzfPWIi1U — Marc Dillard (@F5Video) February 23, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.