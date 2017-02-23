Would you vote for Sunday liquor sales?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Lawmakers want to give voters in each county the choice whether to open their liquor stores on Sundays.

A new bill by Sen. Stephanie Bice (R-Oklahoma City) is meant to complement State Question 792, which voters approved in November to modernize the state's alcohol laws.

If it becomes law, each county would be able to ask its voters to weigh in on opening liquor stores on Sundays.

The Oklahoma Retail Liquor Association and a number of local stores are supporting the measure, calling it a way to increase consumer convenience. Store owners say it's also a way to keep up with anticipated competition from grocery stores, which will be able to sell high-point beer and wine beginning in fall 2018.

Other stores though are concerned about the costs of operating an extra day, telling NewsChannel 4 the extra overhead would wipe out any gains from staying open on Sundays.

The bill unanimously passed out of committee Thursday morning. The full Senate will consider it next.