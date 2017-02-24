× Alleged suspect in wife’s murder killed after opening fire on Oklahoma officer

Authorities say a northeast Oklahoma police chief fatally shot a man who had shot and killed his estranged wife and opened fire on officers.

The Osage County Sheriff’s Office says Kenneth Ray Robertson died at a hospital Thursday after being shot earlier in the day by Fairfax Police Chief David Bradley.

A news release from the sheriff’s office says Robertson went into a business in downtown Fairfax about 8 a.m. Thursday and shot Teresa Robertson, his estranged wife. Teresa Robertson ran from the building and collapsed outside where she was found dead.

Kenneth Robertson then went to City Hall where he told employees to contact Bradley.

When Bradley arrived, Robertson went outside screaming and shooting, then pointed a gun at a second officer as Bradley returned fire and shot Robertson.