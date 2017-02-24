“Can someone come and put me in handcuffs?” Teen calls 911, admits to shooting father

HAMILTON, Ohio – A 14-year-old girl is in custody after she admitted to shooting her father in the face.

On Thursday, investigators say the 14-year-old girl called 911 to report the shooting.

Caller: “Can someone come and put me in handcuffs?”

Dispatcher: “Why?”

Caller: “I just shot my dad.”

When asked what happened, she tearfully said she didn’t know.

Authorities rushed to the home in Hamilton and found 71-year-old James Ponder suffering with a gunshot wound to the face.

WCPO says James Ponder was still alive when police arrived, but he died at the hospital.

“Investigators are currently interviewing members of the household to determine exactly what transpired and what led up to the shooting,” Sgt. Brian Robinson said.

The teen was charged with aggravated murder and appeared in court on Friday morning.