Classic souvenir machines pop up around Oklahoma City Zoo

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you plan on visiting the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens, you may be able to go home with a cute souvenir.

The MOLD-A-MATIC machines originally appeared at the zoo in the early 1970s.

In 60 seconds, the machines made a different animal using souvenir molds of a gorilla, grizzly bear, hippopotamus, elephant and giraffe.

After making thousands of souvenirs, the machines deteriorated and crews were forced to remove the last machine in 2010.

Now, zoo officials say the machines have been refurbished and are being placed throughout the zoo.

“We’re thrilled to bring these MOLD-A-MATIC machines to the Oklahoma City Zoo. The sight, sound and even the smell of these refurbished souvenir makers create an unforgettable experience for guests who remember them fondly and for a new generation to discover and collect,” said Bill Dockum, director of guest experience.

Zoo officials say the machines were placed throughout the zoo on Feb. 10. Within 10 days, over 2,300 units had been sold.

Each souvenir mold costs $3 with the machines accepting either cash or cards.