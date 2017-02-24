Ethics Commission scrutinizes lawmaker, other candidates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A state lawmaker says he is cooperating with an ethics investigation amid accusations of late, inaccurate or never completed campaign finance reports.

Documents obtained by NewsChannel 4 show Sen. Kyle Loveless (R-Mustang) under a microscope for failing to report $30,000 in campaign donations from political action committees.

"I am cooperating with the ethics commission to find out what, if anything, went wrong," Loveless told NewsChannel 4 in a statement Friday. "After the completion of the investigation, if the ethics commission finds anything to be my error, I will immediately resolve it.”

The commission met Friday morning but only discussed the Loveless case behind closed doors in executive session.

It returned without a resolution, failing to even mention the case, which was listed with several others on the agenda.

"The investigation continues until we are at a point where we can make a recommendation to the commission," said Ethics Commission Executive Director Ashley Kemp, speaking in general terms.

An investigation can take anywhere from a month to several years, she said, with possible consequences including a settlement or prosecution in court.

Loveless is far from the only one facing scrutiny from the ethics commission.

He's listed along with 20 other political candidates and groups like the Oklahoma Libertarian Party and several county Republican parties, which either missed campaign finance deadlines or never filed paperwork at all.

But Kemp said the number of offenders is relatively low, considering there are about 350 candidates and political groups the commission watches.

"All of our candidates really try very hard to comply with the ethics rules," she said. "Things happen, they get distracted, things don't get filed."

Sen. Joseph Silk (R-Broken Bow), the only candidate listed who actually won office, told NewsChannel 4 Friday he was out of town when the deadline arrived and forgot to file.

"It doesn't mean you're a crook," said Rep. Bobby Cleveland (R-Norman), who was elected in 2013. "It doesn't mean you're dishonest, you just got bogged down in it and you're trying to fill it out.

"When you're running for office, you're out there knocking on doors trying to get elected and you forget about getting these forms in on a certain date," he said. "You can miss a day or two. It happens."

Cleveland has resorted to using an accountant to ensure he complies with ethics rules he calls "even more burdensome than what the IRS wants."

But he says he can't understand a veteran politician's failure to comply.

Still, at least on the more "minor" offenses of turning in paperwork late, the Ethics Commission says it's rarely a big deal.

"They pay their fee and they get in compliance with the rules," Kemp said. "It's just a way to keep them in compliance and get the information out to the public."

Loveless's alleged violations could rise to a higher level of wrongdoing.

Click here to see a full list of candidates and affected groups.