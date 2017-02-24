Four injured after gas line explosion in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Four people are recovering after an explosion in Wagoner County on Thursday night.

Officials tell KJRH that contractors were working with a track hoe near 720 Rd. and County Rd. 220 when they accidentally hit a natural gas pipe.

The accident sparked an explosion, which injured four people.

Authorities say three of the workers were severely burned and another suffered burns to his hands. Three of the workers were listed in critical condition.

Wagoner County Emergency Management told KJRH that the natural gas was shut off, but they had to wait for the fire to burn itself out.