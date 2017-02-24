“I tell him it’s a nasty habit,” Smoking in vehicles with children could soon be illegal in Oklahoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Sean Wilson has tried several times to stop smoking cigarettes.

He said it's been hard, but it's a habit he hopes his 5-year-old son never picks up.

“I tell him it's a nasty habit, it's not good for me and he asked why I do it, and I don't really have a good answer,” Wilson said.

State lawmakers have a solution they hope will keep tobacco away from minors.

Legislation would make it illegal for the driver or a passenger in a motor vehicle to smoke cigarettes, pipes or cigars 'if a child is also present' in the vehicle.

The fine for violating the proposal would be $20, equivalent to the penalty for a seat-belt violation.

“There's enough evidence the show second-hand smoke is harmful to adults as is to subject it to a child,” said Wilson.

As a smoker, Wilson supports the bill. But not everyone agrees.

“Well I think the legislature ought to being concentrating on something little bit more important,” said Steve Bird.

Bird said this isn't a matter that should concern the government.

“That's really up to the parents and trying to legislate human behavior, it's not going to happen," he said.

However, Wilson says someone has to help protect the health of Oklahoma’s children.

“Why should you say it's your right to smoke near your child when it's just detrimental to their health?”

This is the third house measure in five years filed to ban smoking in vehicles carrying minors.

The most recent was two years ago.