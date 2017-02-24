“It always give me chills,” New Thunder players address Oklahoma City fans, Loud City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Two new members of the Oklahoma City Thunder are now in the Sooner State and becoming accustomed to the area.

On Thursday, the Oklahoma City Thunder and general manager Sam Presti announced the acquisition of forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott plus an unprotected 2018 second round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls for Joffrey Lauvergne, Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.

Gibson is in his eighth year in the NBA out of the University of Southern California. He’s averaging over 11 points and seven rebound per game.

McDermott is averaging over 10 points and 37 percent from the three-point line per game in his third year in the league.

By Thursday night, Gibson and McDermott had touched down on Oklahoma soil and were greeted by dozens of Oklahoma City Thunder fans.

Now that the new additions are going to be wearing Oklahoma City Thunder jerseys, they are happy to be in Loud City.

“It’s just coming in and seeing the crowd get hyped every single time. They love basketball, they understand it. It was tough to come here. Every time I came here to play as a player, it always gives me chills because I knew the crowd was going to be really into the game. They’re going to be going up for almost everything as far as cheering for layups, foul shots, everything. It’s a great group of fans,” Gibson said.

“Just loud. Think they call it Loud City, so I know it will live up to it,” McDermott said. “It’s good to have them on my side now.”