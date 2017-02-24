× JCPenney to close up to 140 stores in the coming months

As many shoppers head to their computer, many traditional department stores are suffering from a drop in customers.

JCPenney announced that it will close up to 140 stores in the coming months, along with two distribution centers.

In a news release, the company says it delivered a net profit in 2016 for the first time since 2010. However, it says that the brick-and-mortar stores couldn’t compete with online companies.

“We believe closing stores will also allow us to adjust our business to effectively compete against the growing threat of online retailers. Maintaining a large store base gives us a competitive advantage in the evolving retail landscape since our physical stores are a destination for personalized beauty offerings, a broad array of special sizes, affordable private brands and quality home goods and services. It is essential to retain those locations that present the best expression of the JCPenney brand and function as a seamless extension of the omnichannel experience through online order fulfillment, same-day pick up, exchanges and returns,” said Marvin Ellison, chairman and CEO of JCPenney.

It is unclear exactly how many jobs will be lost by the closures, but JCPenney said it would offer early retirement to 6,000 of its full-time employees.

The company is expected to announce which stores will close next month.