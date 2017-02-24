× Loan company to pay back Oklahoma consumers, reduce loan balances

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma agency says thousands of Oklahoma consumers will have their debt forgiven by a loan company.

The Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit announced that CashCall, Inc. has entered into an agreed order with the Commission on Consumer Credit.

Officials say the agreement gives $1 million back to consumers and the Department of Consumer Credit.

Authorities say the compensation will benefit Oklahomans who received loans from Western Sky Financial, LLC., which were serviced and collected by CashCall.

The agreement requires CashCall to forgive the debt owed by over 6,000 Oklahoma consumers by reducing their loan balances to zero. The lender must also remove all negative information from each borrower’s credit bureau report.

The Oklahoma Department of Consumer Credit says it will be reaching out to affected customers to arrange for funds distribution.

The Department invites any Oklahoma consumers who had a loan with CashCall or Western Sky to contact them at (405) 521-3653.