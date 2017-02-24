Man strikes employee after stealing nearly $1000 worth of purses in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking for a man who stole nearly $1000 in purses from Von Maur at Quail Springs Mall in Oklahoma City.

Officials say it happened back on February 17.

An employee noticed the man carrying four Michael Kor’s purses out of the store.

That’s when the employee tried to grab the purses from him, and he spun around and struck her.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a balding head and large build.

They are trying to identify him for the assault and for the larceny of over $800 worth of purses.

If you know anything, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.