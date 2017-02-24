Mardi Gras Parade, Art exhibits among a few events to do this weekend

OKLAHOMA – Are you and your family looking for something to do this weekend?

Discover Host Dino Lalli has a few events happening this weekend for you to check out.

It’s time again for the “Friends of the Library” annual book sale.

It is Saturday, February 25, and Sunday, February 26, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m at the State Fair Park Expo Hall.

Most books are less than $1.00!

Click here for more information.

There are also two new exhibits now open at the Oklahoma City Museum of Art.

“After the Floating World” is a show featuring the famous Japanese art form of wood block prints.

You can also see “Unsettled Lens” which is a photography exhibit.

It will showcase new acquisitions in photography and photographs from the permanent collection, stretching from the early 20th century to the year 2000.

Click here for more information on the exhibits.

Or finally you can get into the Mardi Gras mood in Norman this weekend!

The Mardi Gras parade is tomorrow from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in downtown Norman.

Several businesses will offer extended hours and parade specials.

You can find more information on the parade here.