New Thunder Players Meet Media Before Lakers Game

The newest members of the Oklahoma City Thunder faced the media on Friday evening before the Thunder hosted the Los Angeles Lakers at Chesapeake Arena.

Doug McDermott and Taj Gibson were traded to OKC from the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, and flew in to town late Thursday night.

They both are expected to be available for the game against the Lakers, despite the whirlwind they've been on for the last day and a half.

Thunder center Enes Kanter is expected to be available as well after being out for the last month with a broken arm.

Tipoff time is 7:00 pm between the Thunder and Lakers.