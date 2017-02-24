Nurse investigated for allegedly stealing lifesaving medication, leading to boy’s death

ALLEGAN, Mich. – Family members are still in shock following the death of 4-year-old Ryley Maue.

Ryley died on Aug. 26 from a seizure that was related to cerebral palsy.

His mother, Toni Ward, told WOOD-TV that she got help from two in-home care nurses to help with Ryley’s disabilities.

To help control his seizures, Ryley was given liquid Valium.

Shortly before Ryley died, one of the nurses told her that it seemed like his liquid Valium was watered down.

“It’s the most cruel thing every imagined,” Ward said. “You never would think that somebody would just do that to a handicapped child on life support.”

She called the police, but nothing was resolved before Ryley suffered a horrible seizure and died.

The boy’s autopsy report shows that some of the Valium was missing and had been replaced with water and some other liquid.

It seems the watered down liquid wasn’t strong enough to stop the seizure that killed Ryley. His death was ruled a homicide.

Now, detectives are investigating whether one of the nurses stole that lifesaving medication.

So far, no charges have been filed in the case.