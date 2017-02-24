Oklahoma City Thunder fans greet two newest additions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - The newest players for the Oklahoma City Thunder touched down in Oklahoma City late Thursday night.

Thursday afternoon, the Thunder organization announced they've acquired forwards Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott plus an unprotected 2018 second round draft pick from the Chicago Bulls for Joffrey Lauvergne, Anthony Morrow and Cameron Payne.

Gibson is in his eighth year in the NBA out of the University of Southern California.

He's averaging over 11 points and seven rebound per game.

McDermott is averaging over 10 points and 37 percent from three per game in his third year in the league.

Thursday night, Gibson and McDermott were greeted by Thunder fans as they touched down at Wiley Post Airport.

We should find out later today if the two new additions will play in the Thunder's game against the Lakers Friday night at 7.