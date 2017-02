Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. - Oklahoma Congressman Frank Lucas held a town hall meeting in Yukon Friday morning.

He is the only one of Oklahoma’s lawmakers in Washington to hold a true town hall meeting this year.

Unlike many other town hall meetings around the country that have turned contentious, this one remained civil.

About 60 people attended and asked the congressman questions about a range of topics including health insurance and taxes.