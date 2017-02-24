“Please God, one more thing,” Little girl’s note to God inspires prayers from around the country

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. – A Michigan couple is asking for prayers after stumbling upon a letter in a Bible.

Charles Brodberg and his fiance were at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital when they visited the chapel. When Brodberg flipped through the Bible, he told WPBN that found a note.

“Dear God, please help my Dad get better. Please God, one more thing. Please help my Mom and Dad get back together. P.S. Love Bianca,” the note read.

It’s a couple of big requests from someone small.

Brodberg shared the note on Facebook, asking for others to pray for the little girl’s family.

When Brodberg notified the chaplain, he took a look for himself and discovered another note.

“Prayer of a child sometimes is a more powerful faith than some of us adults,” said Chaplain Ed Gilbert