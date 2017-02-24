× Semi-truck accident causes EB I-40 to narrow to one lane near Dallas Jct.

OKLAHOMA CITY – Emergency crews are on scene of a semi-truck accident that has part of I-40 narrowed down to one lane.

Around 4:30 a.m., a semi-truck traveling in the eastbound lanes of I-40 crashed near the Dallas Junction.

The crash caused 100 to 150 gallons of diesel to spill on the roadway.

Fortunately, the driver is okay.

However, the crash has caused the eastbound lanes of I-40 near the Dallas Junction to narrow down to one lane.

Crews are expected to be working to clean the accident through the morning commute.

Drivers should find an alternative route.