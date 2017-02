Temperatures are finally returning to seasonal levels.

A strong cold front moved through last night and today, we are looking at temps some 30 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Look for breezy northerly winds and highs in the mid 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny this Friday.

Early Saturday morning we will see temps dip below freezing across much of the state, finally bringing a taste of winter.

Our next chance of rain comes Sunday night into early Monday morning.