Tenant stabbed to death in front of his son over unpaid rent

THROGS NECK, The Bronx - A man in New York was stabbed to death by his landlord after a dispute allegedly over unpaid rent.

It all began when police responded to a call for a person stabbed in front of a home.

Once on scene, officers found Zakir Khan, 44, had been stabbed multiple times in his head and torso.

According to police, Khan was arguing with his landlord, Taha Maharan, 51, who was trying to evict Khan over unpaid rent.

Court records shows Khan bounced a check, and didn't do anything about it.

Maharan said rent had gone unpaid for nine months.

According to sources with WPIX, Khan's 12-year-old son witnessed the killing inside their home.

Police recovered a bloody knife at the residence.

Khan had moved from Bangladesh more than 10 years ago and began his own real estate brokerage.

However, according to WPIX, Khan had "recently fallen on hard times."

Sabur Khan, Zakir's brother drove to New York after hearing what had happened.

"All the time he is busy helping people," Khan said.

Those who knew the Maharan say he was a good person.

"I know him personally and he wouldn’t do something like that," Calcano said.

Maharan turned himself into the police.

He was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon, according to officials.

If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Currently, Khan's three children and his wife are receiving counseling.