Three Colorado murder suspects arrested in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three men wanted for the murder of a Colorado man were arrested in Oklahoma City this week.

On Dec. 2, 43-year-old Brad Fowler was shot to death in Pueblo, Colo.

Pubelo investigators tracked three suspects in Fowler’s murder to Oklahoma City.

This week, offices with the Pueblo Police Department and the Oklahoma City Police Department teamed up and arrested all three suspects.

The suspects were booked into the Oklahoma County Jail, and have been identified as Raymond Davenport, 44, Marvin Hopgood, 45, and Lionel Mosley, 27.