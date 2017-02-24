× Thunder Roll Past Lakers With New Players, Return of Kanter

The Oklahoma City Thunder looked a lot different in their first game after the NBA All-Star break than they did in the last game before the break.

The Thunder cruised past the Los Angeles Lakers 110-93 on Friday night at Chesapeake Arena, with Enes Kanter back in action for the first time since breaking his forearm last month, while newly acquired Taj Gibson and Doug McDermott made their Thunder debuts after being traded from the Chicago Bulls.

Russell Westbrook paced the Thunder, getting a triple double by early in the third quarter, and finishing with 17 points, 18 rebounds, and 17 assists for his 28th triple double of the season.

Alex Abrines started for the first time for the Thunder, with Victor Oladipo out with back spasms, and scored 19 points to tie for Thunder scoring honors.

Abrines hit five of the Thunder’s 10 three-pointers, with Andre Roberson going 3-for-3 from beyond the arc and matching Abrines with 19 points.

Neither Gibson nor McDermott started, but both played significant minutes.

Gibson had 12 points in 21 minutes, while McDermott had 8 points in 19 minutes.

Steven Adams added a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Kanter was held to just four points on 2-for-12 shooting from the field.

The Thunder trailed just once, very early, but were never in danger of losing.

OKC improves to 33-25 on the season.

The Thunder host the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday at 6:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.