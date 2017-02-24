Video: Ozarka installs new 73-foot tall stainless steel water tank in Oklahoma City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - At 450-tons, Timberlake Construction is used one of the tallest cranes in the state to install a new 60,000-gallon, 73-foot tall stainless steel water tank for Ozarka in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Established in 1907, this new tank will double the water storage capacity for the Ozarka facility and help it keep up with growing consumer demand.

“During the summer months, when we are running all three production lines, we are bottling it faster than we can produce it – effectively running out of water and stopping production,” said Steve Raupe, president and CEO of Ozarka. “The addition of this new tank will give us 120,000 gallons of product water, hence doubling our present capacity which will eliminate running out of water during peak demand.”

Originally there were two tanks at the facility that had approximately 20,000-gallons of capacity.

A third 50-foot stainless steel tank was installed at Ozarka in 2000 – adding an additional 40,000-gallons of capacity.

In preparation for the new 60,000-gallon tower, 16 piers were installed 40-feet below the surface with a three-foot re-enforced concrete pad to support the weight of the tank.

Ozarka can produce steamed-distilled water at a rate of 3,300-gallons per hour, which flows into the holding tanks.