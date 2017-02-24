“We just want him back,” Community mourning the loss of 2-year-old killed in tragic accident

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. – A community is in mourning after the death of two-year-old Chevy Lee.

The toddler was hit by a truck on Tuesday.

On Friday, friends, family and neighbors gathered outside of the apartment complex where the boy lived.

They placed crosses, stuffed animals and other items near the road in memory of Chevy.

“He called my dog his baby,” said family friend Sapphire Rumbo. “He loved hats. He always had a hat on.”

The loss of Chevy left a void in the hearts of those who loved him.

“I just want him back. We just want him back,” said Rumbo.

But the memorial was also about the community coming together.

Pam Short and her husband didn’t even know the boy or his family.

“Our hearts are with you,” said Short. “Our prayers are with you and God bless you. And just have faith in God to help get you through it.”

It’s those words that make the hardest of times a little easier.

“Just when I think the world’s cruel and bad and it’s evil, there are people that are showing that that’s not true,” said Rumbo. “There’s good people that will help you. There’s people that love everybody.”

Rumbo says Chevy’s family still needs financial help with funeral expenses.

She says their GoFundMe page was taken down because it was mistaken for fraud.

They hope to have a new account soon.

In the meantime, they are hoping people will make a donation to Yanda & Son Funeral Home in Yukon.

