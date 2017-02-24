White House blocks several news organizations from press briefing

NEW YORK — CNN and other news organizations were blocked Friday from a White House press briefing.

There was no immediate explanation from the White House.

JUST IN: White House blocks news organizations from press briefing https://t.co/QBjbBMvIFh https://t.co/NfsWApEri8 — CNN (@CNN) February 24, 2017

The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and Politico were also excluded from the meeting, known as a gaggle.

The Associated Press and Time magazine boycotted the briefing because of how it was handled. The White House Correspondents Association is protesting.

“The WHCA board is protesting strongly against how today’s gaggle is being handled by the White House,” Jeff Mason, president of the White House Correspondents’ Association, said in a statement. “We encourage the organizations that were allowed in to share the material with others in the press corps who were not. The board will be discussing this further with White House staff.”

Reporters held out of today's White House briefing. pic.twitter.com/8uqelMjrtp — Noah Bierman (@Noahbierman) February 24, 2017

Thank you to our colleagues in the White House press corps who insist on fair access so we can all do our jobs https://t.co/g4fwPSqRWL — Julie Davis (@juliehdavis) February 24, 2017

The conservative media organizations Breitbart News, The Washington Times and One America News Network were allowed in.