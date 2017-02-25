Chilly temps expected to continue across Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA – Cold Canadian high pressure dropping south over Oklahoma today.

This means clear skies, decreasing winds and cold temps!

This morning, grab a heavy winter coat with temps teens and 20s and feels like temps in the teens and single digits!

This afternoon, expect bright sunny skies but continued cold temps with highs mainly mid to upper 40s to lower 50s.

The good news: winds becoming light and variable as the high pressure system moves from northwest to southeast across Oklahoma.

Right now, I’m thinking Sunday is a dry, milder day with variable clouds and sunshine.

Temps should warm into the 50s and lower 60s with south winds.

Showers and t’storms will develop in southeastern Oklahoma by Sunday evening as a cold front settles south into central Oklahoma.

Next chance for rain in central Oklahoma is late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Tracking several fast moving weather systems for later next week.