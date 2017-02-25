Lon Kruger Wins 600th Career Game

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Believe it or not, but Lon Kruger entered this evening at 4-7 against his alma mater while coaching at OU.

Khadeem Lattin patiently poured in ten of his game high 17 points in the first half.

Just a few minutes later Dante Buford slammed the Sooners ahead two more.

Christian James three pointer helped Kruger’s crew kick open a 13 point lead at the half.

Rashard Odomes ran out for OU after the break.

Hitting a layup and foul for double figure scoring in three of four games.

Then Jordan Shepherd banked in two of his 12 points to extend OU’s lead to 17.

Finally Odomes owned the Wildcats for this finish and foul, for 16 points on the afternoon, as OU ousted Kansas State by 30, winning 81-51.

In a season that’s seen it’s fair share of struggles, and ups and downs today saw the Sooners smiling for several reasons at game’s end.

After eight losses in nine games OU bested K-State for its biggest win of the year.

In the process making Lon Kruger the 33rd coach in history to win 600 career division one games.

“I’m thinking about how happy I am for these guys to get this one,” Kruger said. “Again, it’s been a year in which it’s been a grind, and they’ve hung in there. They’ve continued to work at it. Continued to get better, and it’s not easy to do when you’re not getting positive results.”

“Since I’ve been in a few a more battles than than anyone else on the team I’m just really happy that we were able to get Coach Kruger his 600th win,” Lattin said. “That’s a big milestone.”

“It was great to get him his 600th win,” Odomes said. “That just topped it off. Just to get him something like that. But it was a great game, and we were all just out there having fun. We’ve been through it so many times so, we didn’t want to let it happen again. We just get down, like I said, stay solid, and grinder it out until we got the win.”