Mustang man injured in house fire

Mustang, Okla — A Mustang man seriously burned after his home caught fire overnight.

Mustang fire officials told us the house caught fire just before 1:00 a.m. this morning.

Neighbors called 911 after seeing heavy smoke coming from the roof of the home.

When they arrived on scene on the 500 block of Castle Ridge Lane the house was fully engulfed in flames.

Neighbors told dispatchers a woman was trapped inside the house, that has not yet been confirmed by officials.

The man was taken to a local area hospital to treat his burns, no word on his condition.

