OU's Baker Mayfield Arrested in Arkansas

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield was arrested early Saturday morning in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Mayfield was arrested for public intoxication, disorderly conduct, and fleeing and resisting arrest.

According to the arrest report, Mayfield was booked at 8:21 am Saturday morning.

Fayetteville police say a full arrest report won’t be made available until Monday morning.

The OU athletic department did not immediately have any comment on Mayfield’s arrest.