28 people injured after alleged drunk driver rams New Orleans crowd during Mardi Gras parade

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – One man is in custody after an accident at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans injured at least 28 people, five seriously, officials said.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspect, who was driving a pickup truck that hit two cars before running into the crowd, appeared to be highly intoxicated.

Among the injured, the youngest is 3 and the oldest are in their 40s.

None of the injuries was life-threatening, officials said.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Orleans and Carrollton Avenues where the Krewe of Endymion parade was underway.

A total of 21 people were hospitalized, including one female police officer. She was in good spirits, the chief said.

Seven other people who were hurt declined medical transportation.

Some of the bystanders who helped care for the injured were emergency responders who were tourists in town for Mardi Gras, the chief said.

Harrison said there is no indication the accident was an act of terrorism.

Video from CNN affiliate WDSU showed a gray pickup truck that had crashed into a dump truck on a median near the intersection.

Witnesses told the station the pickup came down one of the streets and struck several cars before hitting people in the crowd watching the parade.

“I saw the gray truck flying down Carrollton Avenue,” a female witness told WDSU while clutching her strands of Mardi Gras beads. “He sped up and he lost control and you could see (the truck) was getting ready to turn and I knew he was going to run into all those people.”