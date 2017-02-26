8-year-old survives car crash, fatally shot moments later

HOUSTON, TX. – An 8-year-old girl riding in the car with her mother survived a car accident they were in but was shot moments later.

It started when two cars were speeding down the street, and then hit the car with 8-year-old De’Maree Adkins and her mother inside.

That’s when someone in one of the speeding cars, got out and began shooting.

“When I looked over, I thought she was coming to help. But, when I looked over, she pulled a gun out the window,” said the mother.

One of the bullets hit the little girl who was sitting in the backseat.

“I thought she was just still asleep and I laid her on the ground, and when I looked at her jacket, I could see a blood stain. And I pulled her shirt up. She got shot. I think the bullet went in on the right side and came out on the left side. And I kept telling her ‘Wake up! Wake up! Stay with me! Stay with me!'” the little girl’s mother said.

Her daughter was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Officials are still looking for the drivers of both vehicles.