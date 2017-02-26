Backyard chicken battle: Edmond group wants to raise chickens at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Edmond, Okla. -- Chickens of every shape and size live on Jacey Hyde's property. She used to live in Edmond but decided to move.

"I think they're worried about upsetting other citizens who are not fans of chickens at all," said Hyde, who now lives in a section of Oklahoma City that allows chickens.

She's part of an online group called "Edmond Urban Chickens." Several women who are in the group and still live in Edmond joined us on Hyde's property.

"We just want small coops in our backyards. No roosters. Just a couple of hens that produce eggs for our families," said resident Patricia Mackey.

The group says the issue is about more than just fresh eggs in the morning.

"It's important to create health awareness around food, health awareness around nutrition and food, and for people to know where their food comes from," said Heidi Wright.

The group, which has more than 700 members on Facebook, has been working with the City of Edmond. Members say they drafted their own proposed ordinance, which would allow chickens in high-density neighborhoods. But they say the city didn't go for it.

"They rejected it and they've drafted their own ordinance but it doesn't cover small lots," said Wright.

A spokesman for Edmond says the city's attorney drafted another proposed ordinance with guidance from city leadership.

If passed, it would allow up to eight chickens to be kept on residential lots in excess of 30,000 square feet. However, certain conditions would also have to be met.

The members of the group we spoke to say that's not going to work.

"That's our main concern as a group," said wright. "The people who live on a majority of the lots in Edmond, 90 percent of the people who signed the petition, the 814 families who signed the petition to have urban chickens, they won't be able to have those on their lots because they're less than 30,000 square feet."

The group plans to be at Monday's city council meeting to voice their concerns. The council could hear and vote on the city attorney's proposed ordinance during this time.

The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the council chambers.