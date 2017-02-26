Brief cold front will bring rain Sunday night into Monday

Photo Gallery
Your Sunday is looking pretty good!
More cloud cover today but milder temps!
A cold front drops southeast across the state tonight and will stall out across southern OK Monday morning.
There’s a low chance for showers late today, tonight and into Monday morning across eastern OK and even a few showers possible in central OK Monday morning.
The front surges back north as a warm front on Monday with gusty south winds and warmer temps Monday afternoon.
Then another cold front Tuesday night with a low chance for showers and colder weather again Wednesday.
Some potential for thunderstorms Tuesday evening mainly over in eastern OK as that front rolls through.
It’s a roller coaster temp ride!