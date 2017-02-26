Delivery driver arrested after stealing more than $30,000 of merchandise

ALHAMBRA, CA – A man accused of stealing more than $30,000 of merchandise while he was a delivery driver has been arrested.

Police believe Eden Ortega, 37, began stealing approximately two years ago with the majority taking place in the later part of 2016.



A search warrant was issued at Ortega’s home where police found over 70 pieces of evidence and merchandise.

Officials believe those may have been related to packages that were never delivered by the delivery driver.

Some of the items were found in the original packaging while others were being used by Ortega and his family.

Items discovered include: iPhones, various laptop computers, digital tablets, high end women’s shoes and accessories, children’s toys, along with three brand new large screen TV’s (still in their original packaging). Detectives also found shipping boxes and labels listing the intended buyer’s information.

Ortega was arrested for grand theft.

He has since bonded out and is due back in court in March.

Officials say the items recovered had a retail value in excess of $30,000.