‘Evidently I died,’ Woman’s sassy self-written obituary goes viral

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A 91-year-old woman’s obituary is going viral.

Jean Oddi, known as the “Queen of Sass,” had lived the past few years in a senior living center.

Back on January 8, she fell and broke her hip.

On Monday, Oddi died due to a brain injury from the fall in Room 20 at the hospital.

“My mother was OCD. She hated even numbers. If we went shopping and went to two stores, we’d have to go to another to make it an odd number,” daughter Casey Oddi Clark told The Columbus Dispatch.

The obituary is catching attention of many because of her brutal honesty and one-of-a-kind humor.

“She was a hoot,” Clark said.

“I was born. I lived. I died. I hate to admit it, but evidently I died. I guess, after all these years, God finally figured out where to put me….I’m leaving behind a hell of a lot of stuff Casey and Melissa will have to get rid of. So, if you’re looking for random crap, you should wait the appropriate amount of time and get in touch with them. But this is not the time to talk about what I may or may not have bought from the JC Penney Outlet or TJ Maxx, this is about me.” – Jean Oddi.

“The best thing about my mom is she was the character that she is,” Clark said.

The family held an “after party” after her funeral Saturday.

“The after party open house will be at Melissa and Michael’s home from 3-5 pm Saturday. If you are sick, don’t bother to come. I might be dead, but I still don’t want your germs.” -Jean Oddi

They had White Castle, pizza, Krispy Kreme donuts, “and booze,” said her daughter.

Warning: This article contains strong language. Click here to read her full obituary.