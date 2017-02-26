Oklahoma man, woman arrested after large amount of meth discovered inside vehicle near child

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. – A large amount of methamphetamine was found after a vehicle was pulled over for a defective taillight.

Officers arrested Arturo Mendoza, 28, and Jessica Ramirez, 31, after Diesel the drug dog “positively indicated the odor of CDS.”

According to Examiner-Enterprise, they were placed inside “two one gallon freezer bags” that were found in a trash bag.

“The officers did a great job as did Diesel” said Tom Holland, Bartlesville’s Police Chief. “And it goes to show how important the drug dogs are to the police and to the community. They get drugs off the street and make for a safer community for us all.”

Mendoza and Ramirez have both been charged with “aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs and acquiring proceeds from drug activity both after former conviction of a felony,” the Examiner-Enterprise reported.

Ramirez will also face the charge of operating a vehicle with defective equipment or under unsafe conditions.

Mendoza’s 6-month-old daughter was found in her car seat next to Mendoza, near the methamphetamine.

Police also discovered nearly $2,000 in cash found on Mendoza and in a diaper bag.

Bond for both cases was set at $250,000.